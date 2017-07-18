Pasadena Colonial Revival is going strong in its second century

This 1908 Colonial Revival house in Pasadena has been restored in keeping with its century-plus origins. Details such as panel molding and built-ins have been retained inside. Outside, the two-story sports newer cedar-shingle siding to pull the design more East Coast. A fanciful treehouse in the backyard is likewise clad in wood shingles.

Address: 1211 Avoca Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105

Price: $2.45 million

The 1908 Colonial Revival in Pasadena has been restored by its current owner. (Pierre Galant Photography) (Pierre Galant Photography)

Built: 1908

Lot size: 9,183 square feet

House size: 3,128 square feet, five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, den, master suite with sitting parlor, hardwood floors

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in May was $1.751 million based on 20 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 53.6% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Vicky Botsford, Partners Trust, (626) 705-6207

