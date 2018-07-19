‘Supergirl’ actor Peter Facinelli lists home next to Warner Bros. Studios

Peter Facinelli’s Cape Cod-inspired home in Toluca Lake is on the market for $2.695 million. That’s $680,000 more than what he paid five years ago, records show.
The home sits a few blocks from Warner Bros. Studios. Facinelli played supervillain Maxwell Lord in the first season of the superhero action-adventure series “Supergirl,” produced at the studio.
Set behind gates, the two-story abode opens to a crisp white interior packed with molding and hardwood floors. The main level includes an indoor-outdoor living room, a dining room with coffered ceiling, a family room lined with built-ins and an eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry and a center island.
Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, including a bright master suite with a fireplace, fill out the rest of the 3,854-square-foot floor plan.
Tall hedges privatize the backyard, which holds a small patio, a flat lawn and a pool and spa.
Craig Strong of Pacific Union International is the listing agent.
A native of Queens, N.Y., Facinelli made his film debut in 1995’s “Angela.” He’s known primarily for his roles in the shows “Fastlane,” “Nurse Jackie” and NBC’s military thriller series “American Odyssey.”