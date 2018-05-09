‘Dumb and Dumber’ director Peter Farrelly picks up a quirky Craftsman in Ojai

Peter Farrelly, one-half of the brotherly directing duo that brought about "Dumb and Dumber" and "Shallow Hal," has found a new roost. The filmmaker recently paid $2.375 million for a contemporary Craftsman-inspired home in Ojai, or around $400,000 less than the asking price.
Grand indoor-outdoor living spaces are a prominent feature of the main home, which was designed by Marc Whitman and built in 2005. Among them is a two-story great room lined with French doors and topped by massive wood beams and a chandelier. Venetian plaster and heated floors give the rooms additional character.
The 2,865 square feet of interior also holds three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Outdoor spaces include a stone fire pit, a covered patio, a swimming pool with a spa and a zen garden.
Beyond the the main house, the two-acre grounds hold multi-use facilities that make for a flexible living situation. For example, the three-car garage is painted and polished, and boasts heating and a bathroom. A detached guest house and outdoor lounge with a bed provide additional flex space.
The property been listed since last fall at $2.75 million, records show.
Patricia Waltcher of Coldwell Banker Property Shoppe handled both ends of the deal, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Farrelly, 61, has directed 12 films with brother Bobby Farrelly. Following their debut with 1994's "Dumb and Dumber," they've directed "Kingpin" (1996), "There's Something About Mary" (1998) and more recently, "Dumb and Dumber To" (2014).
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: