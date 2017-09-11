Film producer Peter Samuelson seeks buyer for star-filled Little Holmby estate

Plenty of celebrities have turned this Little Holmby house into a home: actor Cary Grant, actress Betsy Drake and actor Ralph Bellamy.

Current owner Peter Samuelson, known for producing films such as “Revenge of the Nerds” and “Arlington Road,” has decided to give someone else a chance, listing the stately six-bedroom for $5.495 million.

Perched on a half-acre knoll, the 7,371-square-foot house is surrounded by trees. A chandelier hangs in the home’s grand formal entry, which features tall ceilings and dark hardwood floors.

Each floor has a master suite with dual baths, while other interior spaces include a media room with a vaulted beamed ceiling and a chef’s kitchen with white cabinetry offsetting black countertops. There are 10 bathrooms.

The stately six-bedroom home has a rooftop deck and 10 bathrooms. (Partners Trust) (Partners Trust)

Outside, a brick patio extends out to the pool surrounded by lush landscaping. A winding outdoor staircase leads up to the patio, which, along with the rooftop deck above, provides views of the city beyond.

Samuelson bought the home in the 1980s from the wife of former Lakers co-owner Frank Mariani, records show. Neighbors in the Little Holmby area over the years have included Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson.

Lisa Gild of Partners Trust Brentwood holds the listing.

Samuelson, 65, has split time producing in London and Los Angeles during his 46-year career. In addition to film production, he also founded the Starlight Children’s Foundation in 1982, an L.A. nonprofit that brings entertainment and technology to children in hospitals.

