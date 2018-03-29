Songwriting star Poo Bear snaps up modern den in the Hollywood Hills

Jason Boyd, the hit-making songwriter and music producer known as Poo Bear, has bought a modern home in Hollywood Hills West, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
The multilevel house sits at the end of a steep and gated driveway with a swimming pool and spa. A covered walkway runs between the front entry and a detached garage, which has flexible space for a studio up above.
White walls, subdued hues and expanses of glass give the 6,300 square feet of interior a contemporary feel. The open floor plan includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an office and a home theater. There are two master suites for a total of six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Terraces and multiple balconies extend the living space outside. An outdoor fireplace and conversation pit sit near the pool area.
The property had been listed since January at $6.555 million, records show.
Boyd, 39, gained renown at the age of 14 when he co-wrote the single "Anywhere" for R&B group 112. The songwriter and producer won his first two Grammy Awards for his work on Usher's "Confessions" album.
He has also co-written multiple songs for pop star Justin Bieber, with whom he frequently collaborates.
Jane Schore of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Ann Dashiell of Pacific Union International represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Calls made to Dashiell's office were not returned.
