Music producer Randy Spendlove looks to flip Sherman Oaks home with recording studio

Randy Spendlove, the president of Motion Picture Music at Paramount Pictures, is tuning in to the Sherman Oaks housing market. The 1920s home he bought last year is on the market for $1.899 million.
During his year of ownership, he swapped dark hardwood floors for wide-plank oak and painted tan walls white. In addition, he added a souped-up recording studio under beamed, vaulted ceilings.
Across two stories and 2,872 square feet, there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Living spaces include a whitewashed center-island kitchen, a dining area with picture windows and a stylish great room that opens to a covered deck.
Outside, a more expansive patio with a fire pit, outdoor kitchen and spa takes in city light views.
Spendlove isn’t the only industry veteran to call the house a home. Art director Albert S. D’Agostino, five-time Academy Award nominee and Orson Welles collaborator, once lived there, according to the listing agency.
Tomer and Isidora Fridman of Compass hold the listing.
Spendlove has worked for A&M Records, Miramax Films and Paramount Pictures during his time in the entertainment industry, collaborating with artists such as Beyoncé, Sheryl Crow and Green Day along the way. In 2003, he won the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack album for a motion picture for “Chicago.”
According to the Multiple Listing Service, he bought the home last year for $1.515 million.