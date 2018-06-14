‘Dr. 90210’ gives posh Beverly Hills Post Office home a price lift

Plastic surgeon Roberto Rey, who starred in the reality show “Dr. 90210,” is looking for an offer for his Beverly Hills Post Office home. It’s on the market for $5.295 million, or $20,000 more than what it was listed for last year.
Set behind gates on half an acre, the Mediterranean-style home opens to an interior with wrought iron details and chandeliers.
Within 7,500 square feet, there’s a living room with a wet bar, a formal dining room, a family room, six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The kitchen has a center island.
Other amenities include a gym, office and three-car garage. An elevator services the three floors.
The spacious master suite opens to the outside, where an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace overlooks a pool and spa. Adjacent, there’s a guesthouse.
Joseph Babajian of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills holds the listing.
“Dr. 90210,” which aired on E! from 2004-08, centered on Rey and his surgical operations. The 56-year-old is also a politician in his native country of Brazil. In 2015, he became the third vice president of the National Ecologic Party.