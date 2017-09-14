OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder flips Beverly Hills home to Cindy Crawford for $11.6 million

Cindy Crawford has gone shopping on the Westside.

The supermodel and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, have bought a Beverly Hills home from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and his wife, Genevieve, for $11.625 million, The Times has confirmed.

Tedder and his wife worked with Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio to restore and expand the 1959-built house, which was once owned by film producer Gregory Goodman. A new bedroom and family room were added to the floor plan, while the bathrooms, fixtures and systems were updated. The original carport was replaced with a three-car garage.

The Midcentury Modern-style house has 5,386 square feet of living space that includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and a banquet-sized dining room set behind ornamental screen doors. A floor-to-ceiling fireplace/wet bar serves as a partition in the living room.

The one-acre estate in Beverly Hills' Trousdale section was previously owned by film producer Gregory Goodman. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a covered barbecue station, mature trees and lawn make up grounds of about an acre. A motor court sits beyond the gated front entrance.

The property came to market in June for $12.75 million, records show.

David Gray of Partners Trust was the listing agent. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Tedder, 38, is a founding member of OneRepublic. The pop-rock band has hits that include “Counting Stars,” “Good Life” and “All The Right Moves.” As an independent songwriter and record producer, he has worked with such music stars as Madonna, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

He and his wife are looking for their next design project, according to sources with knowledge of the sale.

Crawford, 51, took to modeling in her teenage years and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers. Her life story, “Becoming,” was released last year.

Gerber, 55, is a former model and a nightlife industry businessman. He co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.

