Nightclub mogul Sam Nazarian reloads lavish party pad in L.A.'s 90210

By Jack Flemming
Apr 10, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Nightclub mogul Sam Nazarian is seeking $9 million for his chic home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. (Realtor.com)

Investor Sam Nazarian, whose company SBE Entertainment Group owns a cluster of L.A. nightclubs and lounges, has relisted a chic home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area that would fit right into the party scene.

On the market for $8.995 million, the Mediterranean-style spread offers plenty of entertaining areas across roughly 8,700 square feet. A dramatic two-story entry sets the mood, leading into living spaces lined with walls of glass and pocket doors.

A wet bar-equipped living room opens up to a deck with a pool and spa. Outdoor lounges take in city and ocean views.

The three-story home holds six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with the master boasting a fireplace and private terrace.

A limitied liability company tied to Nazarian bought the home two years ago for $6.565 million, records show.

David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency are the listing agents.

Nazarian founded SBE in 2002. The hospitality company owns a variety of hotels and nightclubs, including L.A. hots pots the Mondrian Hotel, SLS Beverly Hills, Greystone Manor and the Abbey.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

