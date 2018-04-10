Nightclub mogul Sam Nazarian reloads lavish party pad in L.A.'s 90210

Investor Sam Nazarian, whose company SBE Entertainment Group owns a cluster of L.A. nightclubs and lounges, has relisted a chic home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area that would fit right into the party scene.
On the market for $8.995 million, the Mediterranean-style spread offers plenty of entertaining areas across roughly 8,700 square feet. A dramatic two-story entry sets the mood, leading into living spaces lined with walls of glass and pocket doors.
A wet bar-equipped living room opens up to a deck with a pool and spa. Outdoor lounges take in city and ocean views.
The three-story home holds six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with the master boasting a fireplace and private terrace.
A limitied liability company tied to Nazarian bought the home two years ago for $6.565 million, records show.
David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency are the listing agents.
Nazarian founded SBE in 2002. The hospitality company owns a variety of hotels and nightclubs, including L.A. hots pots the Mondrian Hotel, SLS Beverly Hills, Greystone Manor and the Abbey.
