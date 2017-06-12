An indoor-outdoor spin on modern living in Santa Barbara

This innovative home in Santa Barbara showcases convenience and efficiency through contemporary design. Clean lines, an open-plan layout and an abundance of natural light reinforce the modernist architecture. Less apparent are such sustainable-energy features as exterior shades and privacy screens, a home automation system and low-water landscaping with an automated irrigation system.

Address: 20 Cedar Lane, Santa Barbara 93108

Price: $2.35 million

The Santa Barbara house was built in 2012 with a focus on energy efficiency. (Ciro Coelho) (Ciro Coelho)

Built: 2012

Architects: Shubin + Donaldson

Lot size: 10,000 square feet

House size: 2,528 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Outdoor dining courtyard, hardwood decks, lap pool, spa, outdoor shower off the master bedroom, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 93108 ZIP Code in April was $2.403 million based on 17 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 28.3% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Suzanne Perkins, (805) 895-2138, Sotheby’s International Realty

