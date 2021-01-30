Home of the Week: A Midcentury spread in Santa Barbara

Every year, Santa Barbara lures Angelenos up the coast with the promise of quiet neighborhoods, sprawling properties and sweeping ocean views. This Midcentury spread perched on an acre in the hills of the Riviera offers all three. Built in the 1960s, the scenic estate includes a post-and-beam main house and guesthouse surrounded by outdoor features including a swimming pool, putting green and fire pit.

The details

Location: 1191 Las Alturas Road, Santa Barbara, 93103

Asking price: $5.995 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1965

Living area: 4,974 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms on a 1.1-acre lot

Features: Motor court; landscaped entry; single-story floor plan; wood ceilings and floors; vibrant tile backsplashes; primary suite with double-height closet; sauna; wine cellar; guesthouse with wet bar; covered dining patio; wood deck with ocean views

About the area: In the 93103 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in December was $1.96 million, up 56.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Agents: Neyshia Go, Sotheby’s International Realty

Starting in early February, Home of the Week will no longer be produced as a weekly feature by Times journalists. However, we’re still on the hunt for distinctive listings across Southern California — homes with great bones, interesting backstories or other unique elements that set them apart. To submit a property, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.