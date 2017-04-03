Editorial
Four levels of upscale living along Santa Monica Canyon

Lauren Beale
Perched on the edge of Santa Monica Canyon, this four-level contemporary takes in dramatic ocean and mountain vistas. The home’s massive wooden door opens to a two-story great room with a circular window and European-influenced details. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to a balcony for al fresco dining. Not a stair climber? Don’t worry. There’s an elevator.

Address: 323 Adelaide Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Price: $6.75 million

Built: 1993

Lot size: 5,038 square feet

House size: About 5,000 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Living room, kitchen and master bedroom fireplaces; dining room; den; breakfast area; elevator; gym; basement; central sound system; attached garage for two vehicles plus two-spot carport

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90402 ZIP Code in February was $3.1 million based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Charles Pence, Partners Trust, (310) 500-1288

