Four levels of upscale living along Santa Monica Canyon

Perched on the edge of Santa Monica Canyon, this four-level contemporary takes in dramatic ocean and mountain vistas. The home’s massive wooden door opens to a two-story great room with a circular window and European-influenced details. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to a balcony for al fresco dining. Not a stair climber? Don’t worry. There’s an elevator.

Address: 323 Adelaide Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Price: $6.75 million

The European-inspired four-level home is integrated into its Santa Monica hillside. (Aaron Hoffman and Todd Goodman) (Aaron Hoffman and Todd Goodman)

Built: 1993

Lot size: 5,038 square feet

House size: About 5,000 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Living room, kitchen and master bedroom fireplaces; dining room; den; breakfast area; elevator; gym; basement; central sound system; attached garage for two vehicles plus two-spot carport

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90402 ZIP Code in February was $3.1 million based on five sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12.7% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Charles Pence, Partners Trust, (310) 500-1288

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Rat Pack cool living in Hollywood Hills West

Contemporary perch in Malibu takes in coastal views

Sherman Oaks Colonial Revival plays up spaciousness