Tinder co-founder Sean Rad seeks a match for home in Hollywood Hills West

Sean Rad, co-founder and former chairman of the dating app Tinder, has listed a home in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $10.9 million.
Located above the Sunset Strip, the ivy-clad Georgian Traditional-style home sits behind gates on a third of an acre of landscaped grounds with palm trees, a swimming pool and a motor court.
Extensively updated during Rad’s two years of ownership, the 5,085-square-foot house boasts a light aesthetic with modern fixtures, distressed hardwood floors and custom built-ins. A sweeping staircase lined with thin wrought iron balusters sits beyond the entry.
The chef’s kitchen has been expanded and opens to the family room. A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, four bedrooms and five updated bathrooms complete the floor plan.
The listing comes roughly five months after Rad paid $24 million for another home in Hollywood Hills West. The residence, which was once owned by late Comedy Store founder Mitzi Shore, dates to 1936, sits on about a third of an acre and has nearly 7,000 square feet of interior space.
Rad started the social marketing firm Adly before launching Tinder in 2012.
The entrepreneur, who left the company in 2017, was among a group of former Tinder employees who earlier this year sued the dating app’s parent companies, alleging that the firms underestimated the app's potential revenues to deny them billions of dollars' worth of stock options.
Kurt Rappaport and Kevin D. Booker of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.