Tennis star Serena Williams lands a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area

Game, set, match.

After serving up her mansion in Bel-Air for sale, Serena Williams has found a new home court. The tennis sensation has bought a contemporary-style house in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $6.68 million, records show.

With five bedrooms, the 6,000-square-foot mansion should be plenty of space for the 39-time Grand Slam winner, who gave birth to a daughter last month.

Set on a quarter-acre in a guard-gated community, the three-story home opens to a bright living space lined with warm brushed-oak flooring. Black accents on the windowsills, door frames and plaster fireplace create visual contrast against the white walls.

The contemporary-style house sits on a quarter-acre lot in a guard-gated community. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The kitchen features custom cabinetry and a large island topped with Bianco Bella marble.

Fleetwood doors lead out to an outdoor veranda equipped with a grill. A spacious yard wraps around the home, and a pool is set against a landscaped wall.

Upstairs, a balcony attached to the master bedroom provides views of the city. Outfitted with a color palette of black, white and gold, the master bathroom features a free-standing tub and walk-in shower.

Other amenities include a yoga room, wine cellar and den outfitted with a wet bar.

Sam Real of Nest Seekers was the listing agent. Gregory Piechota of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Williams, 36, has held the top female tennis ranking for 319 weeks over the course of her illustrious career. In addition to seven Wimbledon titles, seven Australian Open titles, six U.S. Open titles and three French Open titles, she also has four Olympic gold medals.

She owns another, six-bedroom home in Bel-Air, which is currently on the market for $11.995 million.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

YouTube star Logan Paul snaps up a prized Encino estate for $6.55 million

Romantic Bob Ray Offenhauser-designed villa in Hancock Park seeks $8 million

Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner quietly close on new condos in Calabasas

Palm Springs playground of actor Cary Grant lists at $13 million