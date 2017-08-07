Soap star Shawn Christian cleans out of the Fairfax area

Shawn Christian, a staple on the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for nearly a decade, has sold a single-story house in the Fairfax area for $1.855 million.

The 2,600-square-foot French country-style house, built in 1925, maintains its original charm. Long on character, the three-bedroom main house centers on a courtyard filled with mature trees and flowers.

The single-story home in the Fairfax home was sold by soap star Shawn Christian for $1.855 million. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

There’s also a 1,000-square-foot guest house for a total of four bedrooms and two bathrooms. A swimming pool, spa and fire pit complete the backyard, which is surrounded with hedges.

Christian, 51, bought the property in 1999 for $475,000. At the time he was appearing in such shows as “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed.” In addition to “Days” he is currently in the series “Famous in Love.” He’ll be in the upcoming thriller “Last Seen in Idaho.”

Stefan Pommepuy of the Agency was the listing agent. Nathan Stadler of Partners Trust represented the buyer.

