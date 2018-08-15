Stand-up comic and writer Steve Bluestein puts offbeat Bel-Air abode on the market

An off-kilter architectural home owned by comedian-playwright Steve Bluestein is for sale in the hills of Bel-Air for $1.698 million.
Designer touches blend with offbeat elements in the 2,417-square-foot floor plan. Slightly asymmetrical rooms create an array of nooks and cozy spaces that are enhanced with wood finishes and pine plank floors.
Stone pebbles line the walls and pile along the edges of the master suite shower. In the country kitchen, a small island extends out from the wall.
The main level also holds a two-story living room, a step-up dining area and an office under beamed ceilings.
Vaulted ceilings hang over the second story, which holds a bonus room with a dining area. In total, there are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Out back, gardens give color to an entertainer’s patio with a fountain and fire pit.
Gwen Banta and Tory Herald of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Bluestein performed comedy on “American Bandstand,” “The Alan Thicke Show,” “The Mike Douglas Show” and “The Jim Nabors Show” in the ’70s and ’80s. He’s taken to writing in more recent years, penning plays such as “Rest, In Pieces” and publishing his first book, “Memoir of a Nobody.”