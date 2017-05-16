‘Westworld’ actress Talulah Riley lets go of her reality in Bel-Air

Actress Talulah Riley, who appears on the HBO series “Westworld,” has sold her home in Bel-Air for $2.39 million, or about $954 per square foot.

The single-story home, built in 1951 and since updated, embraces Southern California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle with an open floor plan and sliding glass doors that open to front and back yards. Ebony wood floors and marble mosaic tilework give the 2,505 square feet of living space a contemporary vibe.

The single-story home in Bel-Air features an open floor plan, decorative tilework and an oval-shaped swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Living areas include a center-island kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances, a living room, a dining area, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. A two-way fireplace divides the common area. A walk-in closet, a steam shower and a soaking tub highlight the master suite.

Outdoors, expansive decking surrounds an oval-shaped swimming pool.

The property last changed hands four years ago for $1.925 million, property records show.

John Williams of the Agency was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Jeff Konecke of Dogtown Realty represented the buyer, television producer Andy Lipsitz.

Riley, 31, has film credits that include “Pride & Prejudice” (2005), “Pirate Radio” (2009) and “Thor: The Dark World” (2013). The English actress is expected to have a larger role in “Westworld” for season two, due out in 2018, according to Deadline.

