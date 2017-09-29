‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson gives it another go in Hollywood Hills

Actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her role as the hustling Cookie Lyon on the show “Empire,” has put her home in Hollywood Hills back on the market for $2.675 million.

The Moorish-vibe contemporary, built in 2009, has been offered for lease in recent years for as much as $12,000 a month. When it was last on the market in January, the asking price was $2.745 million.

Beyond ornate front doors, the three-story house has more than 4,200 square feet of living space that includes formal living and dining rooms, a media room, an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. A fifth bedroom has been converted into a dressing room complete with vanities and a salon chair.

Built in 2009, the three-story home in Hollywood Hills features Moorish arches, ornate details and an outdoor lounge. (Marc & Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography) (Marc & Tiffany Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a stone-topped island, custom cabinetry and a 600-bottle wine cellar. Above the kitchen sink is a window that looks into an interior atrium.

Various patios extend the living space outdoors and hold a fire pit and hot tub. There are street-facing balconies on the second and third floors.

Vanessa Blair of John Aaroe Group has the listing.

Henson, 47, won a Golden Globe for her role on the Fox series “Empire.” Her film credits include “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), for which she received an Oscar nomination, “Date Night” (2010) and “The Karate Kid” (2010).

Last year she starred as mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in the biographical drama “Hidden Figures.”

