Former Hawaii home of NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw sells for $1.43 million

Someone new is saying aloha to a Hawaiian ranch-style home previously owned by former football great Terry Bradshaw. The home, set on the Kohala Coast overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Big Island, recently sold for $1.43 million.

The five-bedroom house is outfitted with Hawaiian details aplenty: African ribbon mahogany cabinets, hand-made Koa wood floor in the office, and a covered lanai looking out onto the ocean and mountains.

The five-bedroom ranch-style home on the Kohala Coast on the Big Island overlooks the Pacific Ocean. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Landscape lighting and tiki torches highlight the yard, which features a solar-heated spa with a waterfall.

Built in 2007, the house takes full advantage of its breezy spot on the coast with skylights and solar panels absorbing the Hawaiian sun. The bedrooms come equipped with large sliding glass doors, which provide views of the scenic landscape.

The current owner listed the house for $1.9 million last September and cut the price to $1.8 million in January before finally selling the 3,374-square-foot estate for $1.43 million, according to public records.

Bob Bojorquez of Don Watson Realty held the listing. Doreen Trudeau of MacArthur Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Bradshaw, who sold the home in 2014, is known for his cannon arm and four Super Bowl titles with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Hall of Fame quarterback spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers, winning an MVP award during his tenure.

