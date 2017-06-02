Rams star Todd Gurley speeds into Chatsworth with mansion purchase

Todd Gurley, the talented tailback for the Los Angeles Rams, has bought an estate in a gated Chatsworth community for $1.825 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 2005, centers on a two-story entry that opens to formal living and dining rooms. A family room with a fireplace, an office/study and a chef’s kitchen with a chrome backsplash also reside on the main floor.

The Mediterranean-style home sits on more than an acre in Chatsworth with a resort-style swimming pool, spa and built-in barbecue. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The upstairs master suite takes in mountain views and has a soaking tub and walk-in closet. A total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms are within nearly 5,200 square feet of living space. Front and back staircases connect the floors.

Outside, mountains and rocky outcrops form the backdrop for a resort-style swimming pool and waterfall slide. There’s also a built-in barbecue.

The property came up for sale in February and sold for the asking price, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Ashley Ivey of HomeSmart NCG was the listing agent. Vikki Ann Braud of Diverse Realty & Investments represented the buyer.

Gurley, 22, rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015, his first season with the Rams, earning a Pro Bowl nod and offensive rookie of the year honors. Last season the former Georgia Bulldog racked up 885 yards rushing and another 327 yards receiving in 16 games.

