Houston Rockets' Trevor Ariza parts ways with his home court in Tarzana

Trevor Ariza of the Houston Rockets has wrapped up some business away from the court, selling his gated estate in Tarzana for $3.25 million.
Built in 1990, the contemporary Mediterranean home has been updated and features modern fixtures and stonework, custom wet bars and a movie theater.
Within about 8,700 square feet of living space is a two-story living room, a center-island kitchen and a formal dining room that opens to the family room. There are two master suites, each with fireplaces and sitting areas, for a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Sliding doors open to ample patio space, a fenced swimming pool and a trellis-topped barbecue station. Steps lead up from the patio to a basketball half-court and a guest casita. The 1,300-square-foot casita is a recent addition to the grounds and contains a gym and barber station.
Ariza, who bought the home roughly six years ago for $2.345 million, put the property up for sale in November at $3.5 million, records show.
Luis Segura of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Andy Hairabedian of Compass represented the buyer.
Ariza, 32, has ties to the Los Angeles area having starred at Westchester High School before attending UCLA for a lone season. The veteran guard-forward has spent the last four seasons with the Rockets.
He previously won an NBA title in 2009 with the Lakers.
