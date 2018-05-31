Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen picks up a Camarillo estate for a little extra

Noise complaints should be sparse in Troy Van Leeuwen’s new home in Camarillo.
The Queens of the Stone Age guitarist has paid $1.85 million, or $55,000 over the asking price, for a two-story Traditional on over three acres, records show.
Set on a cul-de-sac at the end of a long driveway, the home opens to a two-story, chandelier-topped foyer. Dark hardwood reigns supreme on the main floor, coating the cabinets in the kitchen and a wall of built-ins in the living room.
The 4,600-square-foot floor plan fits in five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, with the master suite boasting a redesign. It holds a steam shower, heated floors, a freestanding tub and an electric fireplace.
Outside, a covered lounge with a fireplace looks onto an infinity pool. Other outdoor hot spots include a gazebo, veranda and fountain.
Van Leeuwen, 48, played guitar in the bands Failure and A Perfect Circle before joining Queens of the Stone Age in the early 2000s. He’s recorded four studio albums with the rock band, including “Era Vulgaris” (2007) and “Villains,” which released last summer.
Jeri Belzer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Alphonso Lascano of Hilton & Hyland represented Van Leeuwen.