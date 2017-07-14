NFL great Ty Law’s Florida home and awesome pool will set you back $2.2 million

Three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law is ready to play ball for his home in Plantation, Fla. The retired defensive back has chipped the price on the 5,500-square-foot home in a gated community to $2.198 million, down from $2.245 million earlier this year.

Set on more than half an acre, the two-story home is prime for outdoor entertaining. The backyard centers on a lagoon-style swimming pool with a baja shelf, waterfalls and a water slide. The largest of the waterfalls covers the mouth of a swim-in grotto.

The two-story home in a gated Plantation, Fla., community features 5,500 square feet of living space, a movie theater and a resort-style backyard. (MLS Real Estate Photography) (MLS Real Estate Photography)

Nearby, a koi pond sits next to a Tahitian hut-style pavilion with a full bar and a 60-inch television. There’s also an outdoor kitchen.

Inside, common areas include a home theater, a game room/soda fountain and a newly updated kitchen with glass countertops. A backlit glass waterfall feature and aquarium create visual interest in the living room.

The master suite, one of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, has sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard.

The property last changed hands more than a decade ago for $1.57 million, records show.

Barbara Shapiro of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Weston office holds the listing.

Law, 43, was among the NFLs premier cornerbacks during the mid ’90s and early 2000s, twice leading the league in interceptions (1998, 2005). He made five Pro Bowl teams in 15 seasons with the Patriots, Jets and Chiefs, among others.

