Tyler Johnson of the Heat makes his Miami-area mansion a free agent

Miami Heat star Tyler Johnson, one of last year’s big winners of the NBA free agency period, is ready to cut another deal. He’s put his home in Pinecrest, Fla., an affluent suburb south of Miami, on the market for $5.25 million.

Set behind walls and gates, the Mediterranean-style spread features vaulted ceilings, designer finishes, two chef’s kitchens and a home theater with stadium seating. An elevator services both floors, as does a wrought iron staircase. In the entertainment lounge, there are pool tables and a full bar.

The roughly 12,000-square-foot home in Pinecrest, Fla., features a resort-style swimming pool and a basketball half-court outdoors. (Zignavisual) (Zignavisual)

The master suite has a steam shower and French doors that open to a balcony overlooking the backyard. A total of six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-baths lie within nearly 12,000 square feet of interior space.

Outdoors, the palm-topped setting centers on a tiled swimming pool and spa with waterfall and fire features. A pool cabana, covered and uncovered patio space and a lighted and fenced basketball half-court fill out the one-acre grounds.

Johnson, who last off-season signed a four-year, $50-million contract with the Heat, bought the property about 10 months ago for $4.82 million, records show.

Kim Knausz of One Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Johnson, 25, joined the Heat in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. In 73 games last year, the Fresno State product averaged a career-high 13.7 points and four rebounds.

