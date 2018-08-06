Usher is back at it, relisting his Hollywood Hills West home for sale

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Usher has relisted his home above the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Hills West for sale at $3.75 million.
The restored Spanish-style villa, built in 1926, has contemporary details yet retains such original features as stenciled beams and handcrafted ironwork. A two-story entry opens to a living room with a rebuilt fireplace. Arched doors reveal Juliet balconies overlooking a front patio.
The 4,261 square feet of interior living space contain a media room/home theater, a dining room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast area, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
There are city, treetop and canyon views.
Usher, 39, gained fame in the 1990s with the album and song "My Way." Among his scores of hits are "Nice & Slow" and "U Remind Me." He won his two Grammys for R&B vocal performance.
Public records show that he bought the house three years ago for about $3.37 million.
Timothy Enright of the Enright Co. is the listing agent.