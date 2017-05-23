Venice beach compound offers a retreat from the city heat

Southern Californians love a beach vacation — even if the coastline is only an hour or so away from home. This Venice compound has been a vacation playground for Hollywood heavyweights and others during the last four decades. Now on the market, the ocean-view property includes a main house bungalow and a three-story guesthouse.

Address: 12 Rose Ave., Venice 90291

Price: $10.25 million

The beachside Venice compound is on the market for the first time in nearly four decades. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Built: 1924

Lot size: 6,502 square feet

House size: 3,023 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Bay windows, see-through fireplace, marble kitchen counters, farmhouse sink, Viking appliances, spiral staircase, deck, bougainvillea-draped yard, 10 parking spaces

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in April was $1.575 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Tami Halton Pardee, Halton Pardee & Partners

