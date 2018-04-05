Advertisement

Wes Scantlin’s foreclosed home in Hollywood Hills readies for a new lease on life

By Jack Flemming
Apr 05, 2018 | 10:25 AM
The former home of Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin, which the musician lost to foreclosure in 2015, is on the market in Hollywood Hills for $3 million. (Redfin.com)

From being foreclosed to being worth forkloads, the former home of Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin has come a long way.

The contemporary estate, on the market in Hollywood Hills for $2.995 million, featured a green-colored pool when Scantlin tried to sell it in 2014 for $1.49 million. A year later, he lost the home to foreclosure.

Sporting a fresh redesign, the 1950s home offers bright living spaces filled with hardwood floors and oversized windows. On the main story, an open floor plan holds a living room with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a center-island kitchen.

Three bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the 2,500-square-foot interior. Outdoor living spaces include a private balcony that hangs off the master suite, a dining terrace and a patio with a pool.

Scantlin shares a tumultuous history with the home, which records show he purchased in 2005 for $1.7 million. After he lost the estate to foreclosure, he was charged with vandalism and trespassing after breaking into the property.

The 45-year-old singer formed rock band Puddle of Mudd in 1991, and the group has since released six albums. Their hits include "Famous," "She Hates Me" and "Blurry," which won the Billboard Music Award for Rock Track of the Year in 2002.

H. Blair Chang and Samuel Aflalo of the Agency hold the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

