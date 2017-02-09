Tudor Revival in Westwood holds onto its classic roots

Set in the Little Holmby area, this stately Westside house embraces the Tudor Revival style popular in the late 1920s. The restored home features half-timber details, a wood-paneled library with 12-foot beamed ceilings and a grand dining room with wainscoting.

Address: 221 Conway Ave., Los Angeles 90024

Price: $4.695 million

The 1929 Tudor Revival-style home is near Holmby Park in Westwood's Little Holmby area. (Courtesy of Gibson International) (Courtesy of Gibson International)

Built: 1929

Architect: Percy Parke Lewis

Lot size: 10,774 square feet

House size: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Step-down formal living room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, den and living room fireplaces, breakfast room, office, French doors, porch, courtyard, rear garden, front lawn, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90024 ZIP Code in December was $2.028 million based on 6 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.1% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: James Bremner, Gibson International, (310) 622-7445

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Vintage details grace elegant 1920s Colonial in Altadena

Another side of Greene & Greene on display in Pasadena

La Quinta tennis compound features five homes and unlimited court time