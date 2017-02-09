Tudor Revival in Westwood holds onto its classic roots

Set in the Little Holmby area, this stately Westside house embraces the Tudor Revival style popular in the late 1920s. The restored home features half-timber details, a wood-paneled library with 12-foot beamed ceilings and a grand dining room with wainscoting.
Address: 221 Conway Ave., Los Angeles 90024
Price: $4.695 million
Built: 1929
Architect: Percy Parke Lewis
Lot size: 10,774 square feet
House size: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms
Features: Step-down formal living room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, den and living room fireplaces, breakfast room, office, French doors, porch, courtyard, rear garden, front lawn, two-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90024 ZIP Code in December was $2.028 million based on 6 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.1% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: James Bremner, Gibson International, (310) 622-7445
