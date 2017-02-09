BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Tudor Revival in Westwood holds onto its classic roots

Lauren Beale
Set in the Little Holmby area, this stately Westside house embraces the Tudor Revival style popular in the late 1920s. The restored home features half-timber details, a wood-paneled library with 12-foot beamed ceilings and a grand dining room with wainscoting. 

Address: 221 Conway Ave., Los Angeles 90024

Price: $4.695 million

Built: 1929

Architect: Percy Parke Lewis

Lot size: 10,774 square feet

House size: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Step-down formal living room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, den and living room fireplaces, breakfast room, office, French doors, porch, courtyard, rear garden, front lawn, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90024 ZIP Code in December was $2.028 million based on 6 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 30.1% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: James Bremner, Gibson International, (310) 622-7445

