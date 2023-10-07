Paul Williams-Designed Estate
The epitome of luxury living at this completely reimagined Paul Williams-designed Holmby Hills estate on 2.8 acres, spanning 30,000 SF. Behind a long, gated drive for privacy with a 20+ car motor court. Timeless transitional traditional with the latest and greatest amenities and flawless floor plan. 5,500 SF structure offers theater, game room and home office to run your empire. The main house showcases a fusion of style and function, featuring grand spaces for entertaining. Amenities include a catering kitchen and a wellness-focused pool house with a hammam. Manicured grounds with tennis court, Japanese garden, pool and greenhouse. This extraordinary estate sets a new standard for opulent living.
Location: 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills 90077
Asking price: $65,000,000
Year built: 1939
Living area: 30,000 square feet, 14 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms
Features: Approx. 2.8 acres; utmost privacy; lush landscaping; 20+ car motor court; movie theater with snack bar; game room; grand spaces for entertaining; catering kitchen; Japanese garden; greenhouse; pool house with hammam; swimming pool; spa; sauna; gym; tennis court; outdoor bar
Contact: The Beverly Hills Estates
Branden & Rayni Williams
310.626.4248
Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com
www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com
DRE#: 02126121, 01774287, 01496786