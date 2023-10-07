Paul Williams-Designed Estate

The epitome of luxury living at this completely reimagined Paul Williams-designed Holmby Hills estate on 2.8 acres, spanning 30,000 SF. Behind a long, gated drive for privacy with a 20+ car motor court. Timeless transitional traditional with the latest and greatest amenities and flawless floor plan. 5,500 SF structure offers theater, game room and home office to run your empire. The main house showcases a fusion of style and function, featuring grand spaces for entertaining. Amenities include a catering kitchen and a wellness-focused pool house with a hammam. Manicured grounds with tennis court, Japanese garden, pool and greenhouse. This extraordinary estate sets a new standard for opulent living.

Location: 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills 90077

Asking price: $65,000,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 30,000 square feet, 14 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms

Features: Approx. 2.8 acres; utmost privacy; lush landscaping; 20+ car motor court; movie theater with snack bar; game room; grand spaces for entertaining; catering kitchen; Japanese garden; greenhouse; pool house with hammam; swimming pool; spa; sauna; gym; tennis court; outdoor bar

Contact: The Beverly Hills Estates

Branden & Rayni Williams

310.626.4248

Rayni@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com

www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com

DRE#: 02126121, 01774287, 01496786