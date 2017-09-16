Pasadena post-and-beam boasts architectural pedigree and lush scenery

The Holland/Goudzwaard Residence, built in 1958, remains a stellar example of the post-and-beam style popularized following World War II. Walls of windows in the main living area bring in the lush landscapes and mountain ridges that surround the Pasadena residence. Updates by architectural designer Bob Moore present little deviation from the original footprint of the Calvin C. Straub-designed home.
The details
Location: 1694 Putney Road, Pasadena, 91103
Asking price: $1.55 million
Year built: 1958
Architect: Calvin C. Straub / Buff, Straub & Hensman
House size: 1,692 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Lot size: 0.41 acres
Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; tongue-and-groove ceilings with exposed beams; living room with brick fireplace; updated kitchen; breakfast bar; master suite with glass-enclosed shower
About the area: In 91103 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in July was $945,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 47.1% increase in median sales price year over year.
Agents: Crosby Doe and John Matthews, (310) 275-2222, Crosby Doe Associates
To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY
Neighborhood Spotlight: Tujunga hangs on to its rustic edge
Former Ice-T party palace is for sale in Hollywood Hills West
Massive Montecito ranch built by architect Cliff May listed for $19.5 million