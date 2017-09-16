Pasadena post-and-beam boasts architectural pedigree and lush scenery

The Holland/Goudzwaard Residence, built in 1958, remains a stellar example of the post-and-beam style popularized following World War II. Walls of windows in the main living area bring in the lush landscapes and mountain ridges that surround the Pasadena residence. Updates by architectural designer Bob Moore present little deviation from the original footprint of the Calvin C. Straub-designed home.

The details

Location: 1694 Putney Road, Pasadena, 91103

Asking price: $1.55 million

Year built: 1958

Architect: Calvin C. Straub / Buff, Straub & Hensman

House size: 1,692 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; tongue-and-groove ceilings with exposed beams; living room with brick fireplace; updated kitchen; breakfast bar; master suite with glass-enclosed shower

About the area: In 91103 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price in July was $945,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 47.1% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Crosby Doe and John Matthews, (310) 275-2222, Crosby Doe Associates

