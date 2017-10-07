Refreshed Westside showplace expands on modern themes

This manicured estate, once owned by silver-screen actress Louise Currie, has been renovated and expanded to reflect modern tastes for comfort and style.

Set behind gates in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the multilevel house makes the most of its unbridled interior with Fleetwood doors and walls of windows that blend indoor-outdoor space. Design appointments such as artistic ironwork, modern fixtures and expressive wallpaper give a sense of creative spirit.

Location: 1317 Delresto Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $14.89 million

Built: 1971 (renovated in 2016)

House size: 9,680 square feet, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Lot size: 1.1 acres

Features: Clean lines; walls of windows; European oak floors; designer fixtures/lighting; garden courtyard; two-story foyer with sculpted staircase; formal living room; dining room; chef’s kitchen; master suite with dual bathrooms/dressing rooms; swimming pool and spa; barbecue area

About the area: In 90210 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median sales price in August was $3.6 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.1% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: Susan Perryman, (310) 261-1960), Hilton & Hyland; Ernie Carswell, (310) 345-7500, Teles Properties

