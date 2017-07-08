'Chuck' star Zachary Levi zeroes in on a home sale

Actor Zachary Levi of “Chuck” fame listed his home in Studio City for $1.399 million and in less than two weeks had an offer in hand.

Built in 1952, the remodeled house looks new, with such upgrades as stained hardwood floors, recessed lighting and contemporary hardware and fixtures.

In the master suite, which is wired for surround sound, sliding doors lead to a deck with a retractable awning. The galley-style kitchen and four bathrooms have been modernized.

The Studio City home, built in the 1950s and recently remodeled, features open-plan living space, modernized bathrooms and a new-look kitchen. (Thom Hartwick Photography) (Thom Hartwick Photography)

White-painted beams top a living room with a fireplace and the breakfast nook. There are four bedrooms, as well as a library/office, in 2,235 square feet of interior space.

Outdoors, cantilevered decking creates a covered patio space. A brick-lined spa and fire pit sit in the rear of the yard. The finished garage features two levels of flex space.

Levi, 36, is known for his lead role as Chuck Bartowski on the spy-comedy series “Chuck,” which wrapped up its five-season run in 2012. More recently, his credits include the miniseries “Heroes Reborn” and the show “Telenovela.”

This year the actor lent his voice to the animated show “Tangled: The Series.”

He bought the property in 2004 for $875,000, records show.

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Comic makes quick work in Los Feliz

Comedic actress Kristen Wiig has wrapped up a sale in Los Feliz, selling her home in the Franklin Hills area for $2 million.

The multilevel home, built in 1949, was designed to capture Southern California’s proverbial indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Pocketing glass walls lead to terraces and decking extending from each floor. The outdoor living areas create some 2,500 square feet of additional space — nearly as much as the home’s 2,719-square-foot interior.

An open-plan living and dining room, a galley-style kitchen and a media room are among the common areas. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, plus an outdoor steam shower. A dry sauna is on the bottom floor.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Los Feliz has more than 5,200 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The property came on the market in March with an asking price of $2.395 million, records show. It previously changed hands four years ago for $1.764 million.

Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre Real Estate was the listing agent. William Bowersock of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Wiig, 43, was a fixture on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005 to 2012 and contributed to popular sketches such as “Target Lady” and “The Californians.” Among her film credits: “Bridesmaids” (2011), “Ghostbusters” (2016) and “Master Minds” (2016).

The actress’ latest movie, “Despicable Me 3,” appears in theaters this week.

Direction is set on Hancock Park

Noted television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes has bought a home in historic Hancock Park for about $4.6 million.

Built in 1924 and renovated, the English Country-style home sits on about half an acre, with a swimming pool, lawns and a pool/guest house.

The stone-faced two-story has 4,895 square feet of living space that includes a marble-lined foyer, a dining room with coffered ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living room, library and master bedroom.

The English Country-style home, built in 1924, sits on nearly a half-acre in Hancock Park. (Rodeo Realty) (Rodeo Realty)

Outdoors, lawns and hedges surround the pool area. A pair of white trellises create additional living space near the pool house.

The property had been listed for sale at $4.795 million. In May, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.3 million, up 3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty had the listing. Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Rhimes, 47, is known as the architect behind such hit television shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” More recently she produced the series “How to Get Away With Murder” and “The Catch.”

Back on the market in the ’bu

In Malibu’s Broad Beach section, the longtime home of actress and pinup model Dolly Read and her late husband, comedian Dick Martin, has returned to the market for $9.4 million.

The Cape Cod-style house, built in 1946, makes the most of its location on Malibu’s western end, with multiple balconies and a wood-plank walkway that leads directly to the sand. Views from the property are unobstructed and extend up and down the coastline.

The main house features open-beam ceilings, brick fireplaces, a cook’s kitchen and a wine cellar on the main floor. The master suite occupies the second level and has a sitting area, his and hers bathrooms and doors that open to a private deck.

The two-house compound on Malibu's Broad Beach features an inner courtyard and a walkway that leads directly to the ocean. (Jake Rees) (Jake Rees)

A courtyard containing various fountains and mature fruit trees sits between the main house and guesthouse, which has its own kitchen and private deck. Combined, the two residences offer nearly 4,700 square feet of living space.

The property, sitting on about a third of an acre, also has a three-car garage.

Jack Pritchett of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates holds the listing.

Martin, who died in 2008 at 86, was co-host of the popular “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from the late 1960s to the early ’70s. He later directed such television shows as “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart.”

Read, 72, starred in the 1970 film “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” and appeared on several television series, including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Fantasy Island.” She was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month in May 1966.

Case study circles the bases

The onetime Beverly Hills home of Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Greenberg has come on the market for $9.5 million.

Known as the Fields House, the Regency-style home was designed by noted architect Craig Ellwood and built in 1957 as part of the Case Study program.

Greenberg, who starred for the Detroit Tigers during the 1930s and ’40s, bought the house in 1974 for $258,000 and was its third owner. Following his death in 1986, the property was conveyed to Greenberg’s widow, actress Mary Jo Tarola, better known by her screen name Linda Douglas, who lived there until her passing this year.