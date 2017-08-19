Maroon 5's Adam Levine falls for a new spot on the Westside

Adam Levine won’t be coming home to Beverly Crest anymore. The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, have purchased an estate in Holmby Hills for $18 million.

Designed by architect Caspar Ehmcke and built in 1966, the French Regency-style home sits on more than an acre of grounds that abut the Los Angeles Country Club.

Features of the 9,200-square-foot house include a garden-view breakfast solarium, scaled formal rooms and an office/den. Checkerboard marble floors create visual interest in the circular foyer. Two master suites are among the five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Decking surrounds a quatrefoil-shaped swimming pool in the backyard. A pool house, a two-story guesthouse, a three-car garage and a gated motor court also lie within the fenced and gated grounds.

Linda May of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Levine, 38, is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Maroon 5. The Grammy-winning pop-rock band has hits that include “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love” and “Moves Like Jagger.” The group’s last album, “V” (2014), sold more than 2 million copies worldwide.

He is a coach on the singing competition series “The Voice.”

A move has been in the cards for Levine since last year, when he put his Beverly Crest home on the market. The 3.6-acre estate, which the singer-songwriter renovated, was last listed for $15.95 million, records show.

Giving up his slice of paradise

Mel Gibson discovered his 400-acre beachfront jungle getaway while scouting locations for his 2006 film “Apocalypto.” Now the actor-director, known to roam the property with machete in hand, has put the retreat in Costa Rica up for sale at $29.75 million. He previously listed it three years ago at the same price.

Called Playa Barrigona, the property includes three hilltop villas, a dining pavilion and more than two miles of coastline.

The courtyard-style main house features indoor and outdoor dining and living areas, seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Spanish and Italian tiles, stone carvings and native woods are among the details. One side of the house opens to a veranda, a crescent-shaped swimming pool and sunning areas.

The other two-bedroom houses have their own kitchens, living rooms and swimming pools. A structure with an open-air dining room and commercial kitchen was shipped from Bali and reassembled on site.

The neighbors include sea turtles, ocelots and howler monkeys.

Gibson, 61, won best picture and directing Oscars for “Braveheart” (1995). His other credits include the “Lethal Weapon” films, “Signs” (2002) and “The Patriot” (2000).

Robert Davey of Plantacion Properties and Rick Moeser of Christie’s International Real Estate are the listing agents.

Headed for a breakup in Brentwood

Alanis Morissette is giving the peace sign to her longtime home in Brentwood. The singer last week listed the Mediterranean-style spread for $5.495 million.

Built in 1951 and since remodeled, the two-story house sits behind gates on a lot of more than half an acre with a swimming pool, a sports court, lawn and mature landscaping.

Features of the two-story home include vaulted ceilings, Arts and Crafts-style woodwork, French doors and five fireplaces. The roughly 5,150 square feet of living space contains open living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen with a curved island/bar, a library and an office/den.

The master suite comprises three rooms and two bathrooms. In all there are seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

The property last changed hands in 1996 for $1.795 million, records show.

Joe Babajian of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.

Morissette, winner of seven Grammy Awards, gained fame in the 1990s with her album “Jagged Little Pill.” Among her hit songs are “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Thank U.” Her most recent album, “Havoc and Bright Lights,” was released in 2012.

New home base in a laid-back place

Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has a new dugout of his own in La Cañada Flintridge. The former outfielder bought a ranch-style house recently for $2.75 million.

At 3,600 square feet, the place has plenty of room for team parties should the National League West leaders want to celebrate.

Built in 1946, the remodeled single-story features such Tudor details as half-timbered trim, leaded-glass windows and prominent gables. A coved foyer, massive family and billiards room, an office, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are among the living spaces.

Outdoors: a patio with a fireplace, a kitchen, a waterfall spa and a slate-edged swimming pool.

Sheila Arat of Dilbeck Real Estate was the listing agent. Bruce Dilbeck, also with Dilbeck Real Estate, represented the buyer.

Public records show the property previously changed hands in 2005 for $2.125 million.

Roberts, 45, played for the Dodgers as well as the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres. He was with the Boston Red Sox when they won the 2004 World Series.

It’s a sequel kind of sale

This house may have a familiar ring. The Beverly Hills estate of late filmmaker Arthur Hiller has been flipped back on the market at about a 33% markup from the $10.3 million it sold for in mid-June.

Now priced at $13.75 million, the Mediterranean-style estate has about 8,000 square feet of living space that includes a step-down living room, a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Features include built-in bookshelves in the den and floor-to-ceiling windows in the sunroom. A discreet doorway connects the wood-paneled entry to the wine cellar.

Mature trees surround the property, which includes a swimming pool and spa, a raised patio and a fire pit. The private and gated driveway ends at a large motor court.