Former 'American Idol' star seeks winning offer for home above Sunset Strip

The show appears to be over for Adam Lambert in Hollywood Hills West.

The singer-songwriter of “American Idol” fame has listed his home in the area for $3.995 million — $1 million more than he paid for the property three years ago.

The subdued contemporary, built in 1947, has been renovated and expanded to nearly 3,800 square feet of living space. Features include a floor-to-ceiling climate-controlled wine wall, a home theater and a gym. Pocketing glass doors lead directly to the backyard.

The master suite is outfitted with a sitting room, a fireplace and a steam shower. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in all.

The roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Hollywood Hills West features a 10-person spa and two reflecting pools. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outdoors, a broad overhang extends from the home and covers a patio space. Two reflecting pools, a 10-person spa and a fire pit highlight the grounds. Views take in the city lights and canyon.

Brad Downs of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.

Lambert, 35, was a runner-up on “Idol” in 2009, the same year he released the album “For Your Entertainment.” His most recent studio album, “The Original High,” was released two years ago.

The glam rocker has also appeared on the television series “Glee.”

Looking to pass at a lower price

Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher is taking another shot in Hidden Hills. He’s put his estate in the gated equestrian community back up for sale at $6.195 million, an $800,000 price cut from when it first came on the market last year.

Fisher bought the home in 2009 for $5.5 million and spent a considerable amount to customize the traditional-style home. Personal touches include custom paint, Venetian plaster walls and hickory-wood floors. The kitchen was redone with two islands, marble countertops and warming and cooling drawers.

The Traditional-style home sits on more than an acre in gated Hidden Hills with a custom pool, an outdoor fireplace and equestrian facilities. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

Also within more than 9,400 square feet of interior space are a home theater, a wood-paneled den, an executive office and a screening room. Modern chandeliers top the two-story foyer and living and dining rooms. There’s also an elevator.

Including the guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Flagstone surrounds the custom swimming pool and spa in the backyard. A two-stall barn, an outdoor fireplace, lawns and formal landscaping complete the 1.14 acres of grounds.

Kofi Nartey of Compass and Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates are the co-listing agents.

Fisher, 43, paired with Kobe Bryant in the Lakers backcourt on multiple championship teams coached by Phil Jackson. After retiring in 2014, the former point guard reunited with Jackson, then the president of the Knicks, when he was named head coach of the New York franchise. He was let go from his position last year.

Touched by development

A Bel-Air mansion built on the site where singer and actress Della Reese and her husband, producer Franklin Lett, made their home for more than 30 years is for sale at $21.9 million.

Reese and Lett sold their 9,000-square-foot house three years ago for $7.5 million, and the midcentury residence was razed to make for the new development overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir.

Completed this year, the contemporary estate is oriented so that it takes in the entirety of the reservoir, according to listing agent Ernie Carswell of Teles Properties. Motorized walls of glass and broad picture windows make the most of the scenic views.

The newly built mansion in Bel-Air sits on a promontory overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir. (Anthony Barcelo) (Anthony Barcelo)

The 11,805 square feet of Bauhaus-vibe living was designed for small- and large-scale entertaining and features a glass-walled entry, living and dining rooms, chef’s and caterer kitchens and a media room. The kitchens, family room and wine cellar make up the open-plan space where Reese and Lett’s indoor swimming pool once stood.

The master suite comprises six rooms including a lavish bath and sitting room. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in all.

A dining pavilion, grilling courtyard and various patios create additional living space outdoors. The zero-edge swimming pool — complete with a spa, waterfall feature and accent lighting — extends out toward the reservoir.

Reese, 86, gained fame as a gospel singer touring with Mahalia Jackson and released the hit single “Don’t You Know?” She went on to have her own talk show, “Della,” in 1969 and 1970, and made regular appearances on various game shows and late-night talk shows. She starred in “Touched by an Angel” from 1994 to 2003.

Home comes with colorful backstory

Actor Graham Phillips of “The Good Wife” fame has bought a home in Studio City for $1.6 million.

Designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris and built in 1939, the wood-clad Blair House is named for its original owners, Mary and Lee Blair. Mary Blair was an animator and concept artist for Walt Disney Co. and worked on Disneyland’s It’s a Small World attraction. Lee Blair, a watercolorist and animator, worked on the films “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia” and “Saludos Amigos.”

Set up from the street, among mature trees and landscaping, the multilevel house has picture windows and bi-folding doors that take in the leafy setting. Its 1,245 square feet includes an open living room with a brick fireplace, an updated kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom. A wine cellar sits off the front entry.

The Mary and Lee Blair Residence and Studio, built in the late 1930s, is a prime example of the work of architect Harwell Hamilton Harris. (Teague Hunziker) (Teague Hunziker)

A stairway leads up to the artist’s former studio. Terraces and a rooftop patio create additional living space outside, and a funicular helps navigate the steep lot.

The property previously sold a year ago for $1.5 million, records show. It had been listed for $1.6 million.

Phillips, 24, has film credits that include “Evan Almighty” (2007), “Goats” (2011) and “Staten Island Summer” (2015). He will have a recurring role in the upcoming season of the CW’s “Riverdale.”

Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Robert Walters and Brandon Welsh of Leland Properties represented the buyer.

Point Dume sale comes to pass

The Malibu estate that was home to late comedian Don Rickles for more than a decade has sold for $6.5 million. The buyer was Donato Errico, founder of upscale health-club chain Equinox, records show.