Lakers great Derek Fisher passes his custom home court to a new owner for $5.95 million

Derek Fisher, the former Lakers point guard and five-time NBA champion, has sold his home in gated Hidden Hills for $5.95 million.

The traditional-style estate, built in 2007 and customized during Fisher’s ownership, features such personal touches as Venetian plaster walls and hickory-wood floors. Modern chandeliers create visual interest in the two-story foyer and living and dining rooms.

A wood-paneled den, executive office, screening room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms also lie within more than 9,400 square feet of living space. An over-the-top kitchen large enough for a pickup game is equipped with two islands, marble countertops and warming and cooling drawers. An elevator services both floors.

French doors open to a flagstone patio that surrounds the swimming pool and spa. A guesthouse, outdoor fireplace, lawns and formal landscaping fill out the backyard. Elsewhere on the acre-plus property is a two-stall barn.

Kofi Nartey of Compass and Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates were the listing agents. Nartey represented the buyer in the sale.

Fisher, 43, paired with Kobe Bryant in the Lakers backcourt on multiple championship teams coached by Phil Jackson. After retiring in 2014, the former point guard reunited with Jackson, then the president of the Knicks, when he was named head coach of the New York franchise. Fisher was let go from his position last year.

He bought the house in 2009 for $5.5 million, The Times previously reported.

Set a course for the valley

Jonathan Frakes is seeking out new life and civilizations in the San Fernando Valley.

The “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor and his wife, soap star Genie Francis, have bought a home in a gated Woodland Hills community for about $2.78 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 1988, sits on more than a third of an acre with a swimming pool, lush landscaping and a gazebo.

The rock-finished two-story has more than 8,900 square feet of living space that includes a formal entry with a curving staircase, formal living and dining rooms, a paneled den, an eat-in kitchen, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The family room features a sunken wet bar and walls of windows that take in the grounds.

The master suite boasts a dry sauna and one of three fireplaces. French doors off the master bedroom open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

David Emanuel of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Desiree Zuckerman of Rodeo Realty represented the buyers.

Frakes, 65, gained fame for his portrayal of Commander William Riker in the “Star Trek” films and the television series “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” More recently, he has lent his voice to the animated series “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Francis, 55, is known for her role as Laura Spencer on the daytime soap opera “General Hospital.” Among her other credits are “The Young and the Restless,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Pretty.”

She’s made news of her own

Less than a month after putting it on the market, “Entertainment Tonight” co-anchor Nancy O’Dell has sold her Pasadena home for $7.05 million. The asking price was $7.189 million.

Set on nearly an acre of grounds, the handsome Mediterranean Revival was designed and built in 1931 by architect Wallace Neff. Features include hardwood and Spanish-tile floors, vaulted and beamed ceilings, and three fireplaces. French doors and wood-framed windows take in the landscaped grounds.

Within the 8,926 square feet of living space is a formal entry, living and dining rooms, a great room and an executive office. A lower level holds a barroom, theater and wine cellar. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A tiled fountain sits in the heart of an interior courtyard, which opens to a loggia with an outdoor fireplace and dining area. Elsewhere on the property are a swimming pool and a guesthouse.

Ash Rizk of Coldwell Banker and Tina Cameron of Gibson International are the co-listing agents. Anna Wang of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

O’Dell, 51, joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2011 after more than a decade with the news show “Access Hollywood.” She has covered such entertainment events as the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Grammys.

Rebooting at the Ritz

Television host Mary Hart and her husband, producer Burt Sugarman, have put their condominium at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live back on the market at $7.9 million.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence, which the couple renovated and customized, had been listed earlier this year for as much as $8.8 million.

Within the 4,170 square feet of interior space are an open living and dining room area, an office and a center-island kitchen. Flat-screen televisions fill the back wall of the den/media room. Floor-to-ceiling windows in every room take in city and ocean views.

The master suite, reached by automatic sliding doors, is equipped with his and hers wardrobes and electronic blackout shades. A whirlpool tub in the master bath is also automated.

A pair of covered parking spaces are included with the unit. Building amenities include access to a rooftop swimming pool and fitness center as well as concierge, security and valet services.

Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group and Alex LiMandri of Big Block Realty hold the listing.

Hart, 66, hosted “Entertainment Tonight” from 1982 to 2011. Earlier this year she received a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys.

Sugarman, 78, is known for producing game shows such as “Celebrity Sweepstakes,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “The Newlywed Game.” Among his film credits are “Kiss Me Goodbye” (1982), “Extremities” (1986) and the Oscar-nominated drama “Children of a Lesser God” (1986).

They bought the unit four years ago for $3.8 million, records show.

The hits just keep on comin’

Comedian and talk radio host Tim Conway Jr. listed his Burbank home for $839,000 and in less than a week had multiple offers in hand.