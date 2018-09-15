Hot Property: Taylor Swift lets go of another home in the 90210

Taylor Swift has completed her shake-up in Beverly Hills, selling a Midcentury Modern-style home for $2.65 million. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter sold another house on the same street for $4 million.

The Midcentury house, a post-and-beam design dating to 1959, was used for guests during Swift’s ownership, which spanned about six years. The other property — a country-vibe estate set on more than half an acre — had been her main residence.

Sotheby's International Realty Sotheby's International Realty

The single-story house she just sold had been extensively updated and has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 2,950 square feet of interior space. Among features are beamed ceilings, walls of windows and a 1,000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. A large skylight floods the entry with natural light.

The living and dining rooms take in views of the leafy backyard, which holds a lagoon-style swimming pool. A cozy breakfast booth with built-in seating and bookshelves adjoins the kitchen area.

Decking and a central courtyard create additional living space outside.

Drew and Dean Mandile of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents.

Swift, among the bestselling music artists of all time, has 10 Grammys to her name, including two for album of the year ("Fearless" and "1989"). Last year the 28-year-old released "Reputation," which in March became her sixth album to sell 2 million copies in the U.S.

A closing act in the Hollywood Hills

Actor Vince Vaughn has cashed in on his income property in Hollywood Hills West, selling the 1950s Traditional-style home for $2.46 million.

He bought the canyon retreat four years ago from “Blue Crush” actress Kate Bosworth and had previously leased out the property for as much as $12,500 a month.

The gated house sits on half an acre of grounds and has a spacious brick patio overlooking the canyon. Inside, the 2,890 square feet of living space features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, beamed ceilings and hardwood floors.

The Traditional-style home, built in 1955 and since updated, sits at the end of a long, gated driveway on more than half an acre in Hollywood Hills West. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The main living area is anchored by a white painted-brick fireplace. In the galley-style kitchen are a tiled backsplash and a breakfast bar.

A lap swimming pool sits on a side yard.

Karen Lower of Compass had the listing. Trevor Wright of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

Vaughn, 48, found fame after starring in the 1996 film “Swingers.” His memorable work since includes “Old School,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “Wedding Crashers.” Three years ago, he starred alongside Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in the second season of HBO’s “True Detective.”

Buyers must be ready to contend

Mixed martial artist Anderson Silva has listed his home in Palos Verdes Estates for sale at $4.9 million.

The multilevel house, completely reimagined three years ago, packs a punch, with vibrant marble and wood surfaces, two kitchens, an open-air gym and a sauna room. High ceilings, walls of windows and skylights give the polished interior a sense of spaciousness.

The 7,100 square feet of living space also includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There are living rooms with motorized glass doors on each level.

The contemporary-vibe house, renovated in 2015, sits on more than half an acre in Palos Verdes Estates with an open-air gym, a swimming pool and a sports court. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outside, a covered barbecue area and an enclosed spa sit adjacent to the swimming pool. A sports court lies in the rear of the more than half-acre property.

Silva, whose nickname is “the Spider,” has a record of 34-8 (1 no contest) and previously held the UFC middleweight title for a record 2,547 consecutive days. The 43-year-old has fought sporadically over the last six years, during which time he dealt with suspension and injury, but recently expressed a desire to return to the octagon to take on fellow former middleweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

He bought the house seven years ago for $1.76 million, records show. Ken Conant of RE/Max Estate Properties holds the listing.

A fresh new beat in the Valley

Irving Lorenzo Jr., the record executive and producer better known as Irv Gotti, has purchased a home in Encino for $3.636 million.

Completed last year, the farmhouse-inspired Traditional home sits behind gates on a more than quarter-acre lot.

Beyond the covered front porch, the main floor is largely devoted to open-plan space and includes formal living and dining areas, a two-island kitchen and a family room. An office/den and a home theater sit off the common area.

The newly built traditional-style house sits on a quarter-acre lot in Encino. (Rodeo Realty) (Rodeo Realty)

Some 6,600 square feet of living space also includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A walk-in closet/dressing room and a lavish bath make up the vaulted-ceiling master suite, which opens to a private balcony.

Outside, the hedged and fenced setting centers on a swimming pool and spa with a waterfall feature. A covered patio, a built-in barbecue, lawn and a fire pit complete the grounds.

Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty and Aristide Buhoiu of Royal Estate Properties were the listing agents. Michelle Schwartz of the Agency represented the buyer.

Gotti, 48, in 1997 co-founded Murder Inc., formerly known as the Inc., which has produced records for such artists as Ja Rule, Christina Milian and Vanessa Carlton. After a string of legal troubles that led to the decline of the company, the producer announced last year that he was reviving the record label with a new lineup of artists including Boogiie Byrd and the duo Fitted Circle.

Her beach spot for a spell

Pamela Anderson is hoping to connect with a fan of her Malibu home. The actress and model of “Baywatch” fame is offering up the contemporary residence as a lease for $40,000 a month.

Anderson has owned the Malibu Colony property for more than a decade and tried to sell it about five years ago. Since then, she’s mainly tested the rental waters, offering the property in recent years for as much as $50,000 a month.

Composed of two structures separated by a swimming pool, the house lends an industrial vibe to the beach community. Concrete, glass and teak wood blanket the subdued exterior. Inside, the 5,500 square feet of interior is awash in designer elements.

Comprised of two homes and a swimming pool, the property holds four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 5,500 square feet. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A grand piano anchors the great room, which is topped by an elaborate chandelier. The chef’s kitchen has slab stone countertops, and there are a corner fireplace and freestanding soaking tub in the master suite. Pocketing doors unfold to reveal a tiered patio that overlooks the pool.