Hot Property: Bel-Air's great Chartwell estate raises the bar to $245 million

The Bel-Air estate of late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio will chart its next course on the public market.
After being quietly shopped since last year as a nine-figure pocket listing, the French Neoclassical mansion known as Chartwell is now for sale in the Multiple Listing Service for the high-water price of $245 million.
Now the most expensive home for sale in the U.S., the estate is among eight homes publicly listed for $100 million or more in the Los Angeles area. It’s on track to topple the Los Angeles County price record of $110 million, which was set in April when Peter Morton sold his oceanfront home in Malibu.
Classic television watchers may remember the sprawling main residence from the credits of “The Beverly Hillbillies” sitcom. However, the property has long had its place among L.A.’s great estates.
The 25,000-square-foot mansion, which dates to 1935, was designed by architect Sumner Spaulding and built for civil engineer Lynn Atkinson. Perenchio acquired the property and three contiguous parcels in 1986, becoming the estate’s third owner.
Under Perenchio’s direction, the limestone-clad residence was enhanced and restored by designer Henri Samuel and architect Pierre Barbe. Evoking an 18th century chateau, the home boasts scaled formal rooms, a ballroom, a wine cellar and a paneled dining room.
On the grounds, which encompass more than 10 acres, walls and hedges divide formal gardens, fields and specimen trees. A nearby guesthouse was designed by Wallace Neff, and the 75-foot swimming pool is accompanied by a pool house.
There’s also a tennis court and a covered parking area for 40 cars.
Perenchio, former chairman and chief executive of Univision, died in 2017 at 86.
Since his passing, Perenchio’s estate has listed and sold a number of properties, including two homes and land in Malibu. Another Bel-Air property hit the market in September for $21.5 million and sold this week for $16 million.
Chartwell is listed by an octad of agents: Drew Fenton, Gary Gold and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland; Drew Gitlin and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; and Joyce Rey, Jade Mills and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.
The verdict is in: sold
The case of Greg Mathis’ gated estate in Tarzana has concluded in a sale.
Mathis, known for sitting behind the bench of the courtroom reality show “Judge Mathis,” sold the Mediterranean-style manse for $3.1 million. It had been listed since September for a dollar shy of $3.2 million.
Set at the end of a private and palm-topped drive, the well-appointed home offers 6,399 square feet of elegant interiors. Dual staircases of marble and hardwood draw the eye in the two-story entry hall.
On the main level, there’s a dramatic two-story living room, a double-island kitchen, formal and informal dining areas and a family room with a wet bar.
A covered patio extends the living space outside, where an impressive custom rock pool takes in canyon views. Off to the side, a terrace also capitalizes on the hillside setting. The grounds span nearly an acre.
Five bedrooms and six bathrooms finish off the floor plan. In the master suite, a lounge with a fireplace connects to a covered balcony.
Dee Crawford and Michael Lanier of Keller Williams Beverly Hills held the listing. Tracey Thomas of Redfin represented the buyer.
Mathis, 58, worked as a judge in Michigan’s 36th District Court before “Judge Mathis” first aired in 1999. Second only to “Judge Judy” as the longest-running TV judge, he began his 20th season in September.
Goin’ straight outta Los Feliz
Scott Bernstein, the longtime Universal executive turned independent film producer, is ready to call it a wrap in Los Feliz. He’s listed his character-filled home in the historic neighborhood for sale at $4.495 million.
Set high up from the street, the Spanish Revival-style home was built by prolific developer Charles A. Gault and completed in 1924. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house has been updated while retaining such character features as arched doorways and groin vault-style ceilings. Dark hardwood floors, colorful tilework and French doors add to the period elegance.
The multi-level floor plan includes a living room with a tiled fireplace, a formal dining room, an office and an eye-catching chef’s kitchen. Balconies on each level create additional space outdoors.
The house sits on about a quarter of an acre with a tiled swimming pool, fountains and patios. The grounds were done by noted landscape designer Michael Baer.
Tori Barnao and Gersh Gershunoff of Pacific Union International are the listing agents. Calls made to the agents’ office were not returned.
Bernstein previously spent a decade with Universal, where he served in a number of high-ranking roles including executive vice president of production. He left the company in 2014 to become an independent producer and has credits that include “Straight Outta Compton” (2015) and “Ride Along 2” (2016).
No sleep till Pasadena
Adam Horovitz, the rapper and musician better known as Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, has bought a home in South Pasadena for $1.73 million.
The Craftsman-style house, which dates to 1912, is a classic example of the architectural style popularized from the early 1900s to the 1930s. A low-pitched roof, overhanging eaves and decorative slat vents are among features of note. A wide covered porch marks the entrance.
The roughly 2,400 square feet of interior includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The formal dining room, which has painted box beam ceilings and a glass-faced china cabinet, opens through sliding glass doors to a side patio.
The home sits on about a quarter of an acre with lawn, gardens and fruit trees. A two-car garage lies in back of the property.
Originally listed in June for $1.688 million, the sale closed in August for $42,000 more than the asking price.
Michele Downing of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Keiko Watanabe of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Horovitz, 51, joined the Beastie Boys in 1982, replacing original guitarist John Berry. The alternative hip-hop band has released eight studio albums and has hits that include “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!),” “Brass Monkey,” “Sabotage” and “Intergalactic.”
He’s familiar with the place
Interior designer and “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis has listed a modern tour de force in the Hollywood Hills for $7.95 million.
Lewis spent three years reimagining the multilevel house, which was originally designed in Spanish style and built in the 1920s. A limestone-clad exterior, reclaimed solid oak floors and Nero Marquina black marble countertops are among newly introduced details. The foundation for the home, built into a hillside lot of 4,545 square feet, was reinforced with steel.
The 4,334 square feet of interior is largely devoted to open-layout space and includes living and dining rooms, a dual-island kitchen, three bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. In the lower-level great room, there’s a wrap-around wet bar.
The master suite, which has a custom walk-in closet, opens to a 180-square-foot private patio. Another 400-square-foot patio space, with a fire pit, sits off the top floor.
Glass tile surrounds the infinity-edge swimming pool and spa, which are both finished in black pebble. A gated courtyard lies in front.
Carrie Berkman Lewis of Pacific Union International and Boni Bryant of Compass hold the listing.
Lewis, who has starred on “Flipping Out” since 2007, has owned the house twice, real estate records show.
He previously bought the house in 2002 for $860,000 and sold it the following year for more than twice what he paid — $1.75 million. In 2015, Lewis reacquired the home through a corporate entity for $2.484 million.
“Flipping Out” is in its 11th season on Bravo.