Neighborhood Spotlight: Pico-Union's architectural backdrop endures amid cultural evolution

Hundreds of thousands of commuters grind their way up and down Hoover Street each year, inching their way, red light to red light, through one of L.A.’s densest neighborhoods.

Most of them are unaware that just a few steps from Hoover’s junction with traffic-clogged Alvarado Street is a stunning time capsule of early Los Angeles, a neighborhood of grand homes and houses of worship offering a glimpse into a bygone era. It is a place built for life at the pace of a brisk walk to the corner store or a slow trolley ride to catch a vaudeville show on Broadway.

In Pico-Union, homes and apartment buildings constructed between the 1880s and the 1940s still stand, many of them well-preserved, and some of them on the few remaining brick-paved streets anywhere in the city. From Queen Anne to Craftsman and everything in between, this neighborhood, which was once part of greater Westlake, traces the history of L.A.’s prewar residential styles.

The first homes were built here in the 1860s, when this part of the city was the far-flung western edge of the original pueblo.