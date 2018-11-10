Vintage SoCal: Pasadena's past and present overlap at this Shingle-style home

One of Pasadena’s early houses is on the market for only the fourth time in more than 12 decades.
Called Los Robles Park, the 5,324-square-foot Shingle-style residence was built in 1894, just eight years after the city was incorporated. Grover Cleveland was serving his second term as president, and the period that would become known as the Gay Nineties was taking off.
The original owners were investment banker John Earle Jardine and his wife, Mary. The designer was Jardine’s father, an East Coast architect who brought his vision of sophisticated Long Island living to Southern California.
The Jardines, who would call the residence home for close to 65 years, were prominent members of the local business and social circles. John Jardine, who was also a citrus farmer, headed the William R. Staats & Co. investment brokerage for 36 years. Mary Jardine was a member of the Valley Hunt Club, the private social club known for starting the Tournament of Roses Parade.
Today, the historic house is an example of thoughtfully preserved original architecture enriched with modern design improvements.
The Shingle style’s signature characteristics remain highly visible on the outside, which displays a variety of rooflines, gables and dormers. Black shutters and white trim accent the dark gray shingled exterior.
Inside, formal rooms open to a rear flagstone patio and gardens, connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. Multi-paned casement, leaded-glass and clerestory windows fill the rooms with light. Details include oak flooring and built-ins.
The center-island kitchen and butler’s pantry have been updated.
A staircase leads to the second floor, which has four bedrooms. The third story has two additional bedrooms. There are a total of seven bathrooms.
The listing agent for the $2.65-million property at 1504 S. Marengo Ave. is Carrie Benuska of Keller Williams Realty.