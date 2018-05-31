The one and only Patricia Kopatchinskaja comes to the Ojai Music Festival

“I make no difference between composers who are dead and composers who are alive. First of all, I don’t think they are really dead, because through their pieces, we communicate with them. And composers who are alive can be obstacles. Sometimes they are helpful and very inspiring, other times they are very difficult to work with, and I wish they were dead. And I wish the dead ones would be alive. For me, there is no border between here and there, there and here. It’s all one.”