'50 Years of Rolling Stone': Photographic gems and memorable moments you missed the first time around

Jann S. Wenner needed a job. It was as simple as that. He was 21 and a die-hard music fan, he writes in “50 Years of Rolling Stone,” and the idea that clicked was a rock ’n’ roll newspaper. Which is how in 1967, a ragtag, biweekly newspaper called Rolling Stone got its start, published out of a San Francisco warehouse.

“50 Years of Rolling Stone,” a large-format coffee table book, chronicles the magazine’s history in photographs and articles spanning music, politics and pop culture.

Many of the images, from photographers such as Annie Leibovitz, Baron Wolman, Richard Avedon and Mark Seliger, are beyond familiar. They’re visual touchstones seared into our collective consciousness: a bare-chested, scraggly-haired Jim Morrison defiantly staring down the camera; a naked John Lennon curled in a fetal position around his denim-clad love, Yoko Ono; a pore-defining close-up of John Belushi’s stubbly face, wrapped in vintage aviator’s goggles; a blissed-out Bette Midler splayed out on a bed of fresh, thorny roses.

Here’s a sampling of some of the lesser-known images from the book.

Joni Mitchell, 1968 (Baron Wolman / Rolling Stone)

Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., 1969 (Baron Wolman / Iconic Images)

Neil Young, left, Graham Nash, David Crosby and Stephen Stills — CSN&Y, 1970. (Henry Diltz / Rolling Stone)

Rod Stewart, 1973 (Charles Gatewood / The Image Works)

David Bowie, 1987 (Herb Ritts / trunkarchive.com / Rolling Stone)

B.B. King, 1989 (Albert Watson / Rolling Stone)

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog, 1993 (Mark Seliger / Rolling Stone)

Thom Yorke, 2011 (Nadav Kander / trunkarchive.com / Rolling Stone )

Ringo Starr, 1992 (Mark Seliger / Rolling Stone)

Drew Barrymore, 1995 (Mark Seliger / Rolling Stone)

Lana Del Rey, 2014 (Theo Wenner / Rolling Stone)

Taylor Swift, 2014 (Theo Wenner / Rolling Stone)

