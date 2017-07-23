The week ahead in L.A. dance, July 23-30: 'Giselle' and more

FLAX France Los Angeles Exchange explores the concepts of community and identity in a work featuring dozens of amateur and professional dancers. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.flaxfoundation.org.

BalletNow Dancers from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, the Royal Ballet, “So You Think You Can Dance,” etc., perform in three distinct programs. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 30. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.

Giselle La Scala Ballet Company performs the classic supernatural fable about a jilted peasant girl. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends July 30. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Big World Fun Versa-Style Dance Company performs an hour-long show geared to children ages 4 to 12 and their families. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 10 a.m. $5; 12 and under, free; reservations recommended. (323) 461-3673.

National Choreographers Initiative 2017 Professionals dancers from around the country perform in four new ballets created as part of this annual three-week intensive. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$65. (949) 854-4646.