The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Sept. 17-24: Joshua Bell, Los Angeles Master Chorale and more

Beethoven’s Fifth Revealed Pacific Symphony performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 plus the final scene from Wagner’s “Die Walküre” featuring bass-baritone Greer Grimsley. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Carmen Soprano Ana María Martínez sings the lead role in LA Opera’s staging of Bizet’s classic tragedy. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Colburn Chamber Music Society Cellist Lynn Harrell joins student musicians for works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, et al. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $13, $27. (213) 621-1050.

Family and Friends Piano Quartet Works by Schubert, Mozart and Turina. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.

Lucia di lammermoor Pacific Opera Project presents an outdoor staging of Donizetti’s tragic love story set in 17th-century Scotland; in Italian with projected English titles. Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Ends Sun., 7 p.m. $25; tables, $65-$120. (323) 739-6122.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

St. James Sunday Concerts Singer-songwriter and psalmist Carol Ross-Burnett performs. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.

Sundays Live Pianist Inyoung Huh performs works by Schumann, Mozart and Chopin. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Adriana Zoppo and harpsichordist Jeffrey Lavner perform works by Bach, Corelli and Scarlatti. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Carlos Izcaray leads the orchestra in a free community concert, with guest soloists from the Colburn School. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.

Carmen Simulcast LA Opera offers a live high-definition broadcast of its staging of Bizet’s classic tragedy. Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Also, Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. www.laopera.org.

Colburn Orchestra Student ensemble performs Salonen’s “LA Variations” and more. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $13-$27. (213) 621-1050.

An Evening with Joshua Bell The violinist joins Pacific Symphony for Sibelius’ Violin Concerto; program also includes Dvorak’s “New World” Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Los Angeles Master Chorale The ensemble open its 54th season with Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms”; with the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and guest vocalists. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.

Moonlight Sonata The Pasadena Symphony and Pops’ annual gala features live music, dancing and more. Centennial Square, Pasadena City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $250. (626) 793-7172.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Classical guitarist Lee Zimmer performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Soul of Korea Featuring pianist Sung Chang plus performers from the Korean American Youth Performing Association, et al. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Sundays Live Los Angeles Winds perform selections by Mendelssohn, Wagner, et al. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.