The week ahead in L.A. dance, Oct. 22-29: 'Forever Flamenco' and more

DANCE

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Forever Flamenco Leilah Broukhim returns; with dancer Manuel Gutierrez, et al. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.

Invertigo Dance Theatre The company launches its 10th season with a retrospective. The Moss Theatre, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 6 p.m. $20-$125. (424) 229-2141.

See the Music / Hear the Dance New York City Ballet principal dancers Maria Kowrowski and Jared Angle perform “Liturgy” set to music by Arvo Pärt. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $7.50-$35. (213) 621-1050.

Luncheon on the Grass Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre offers a site-specific work inspired by Manet’s classic painting. Maguire Gardens at the Central Library, 630 W 5th St., L.A. Tue., noon. Free; reservations required. www.heididuckler.org.

Inferno American Contemporary Ballet revisits Dante’s supernatural tale. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$80. (213) 304-3408.

Garth Fagan Dance The Rochester, N.Y.-based company returns with two West Coast premieres, plus an encore of Fagan’s tribute to the late Geoffrey Holder. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $25-$35. (323) 964-9766.

Pushing Dance Boundaries Los Angeles Ballet performs Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments” and more. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.