The week ahead in L.A. dance, Nov. 19-26: Westside Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' and more

Sonidos Gitanos Flamenco from Andalusia, Spain, with Maria Bermudez and company. El Portal MainStage Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 6 p.m. $40-$75. (818) 508-4200.

Spirit of Argentina Tango Buenos Aires salutes Argentine singer and songwriter Carlos Gardel. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.

World of Dance Live Dancers from the NBC series perform. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 8 p.m. $41-$61. (800) 653-8000. Also, Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$65. (888) 929-7849.

The Nutcracker Westside Ballet performs the holiday favorite with a live orchestra and special guest dancer and alumna Joy Womack. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 3. $45. (310) 828-2018.

Dance to the Holidays Family-friendly show features pros from “Dancing With the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $65-$85. (562) 916-8500.