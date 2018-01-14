The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Jan. 14-21: Jonas Kaufmann, Chatham Baroque and more

Camerata Pacifica Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 26, Messiaen’s “Appel interstellaire,” plus pieces by Ligeti, Britten and Bartók. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also, Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers an all-Russian program of works for piano and strings by Tchaikovsky, Arensky and Rachmaninoff. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Violinist Itzhak Perlman conducts the orchestra and joins them for Bach’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation; program also includes Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme by Haydn.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $58 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Members of Chamber Music OC’s young-artist program perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Robert Thies plays pieces by Gluck, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and Chopin. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Sundays Live Early-music ensemble Ciaramella performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Jonas Kaufmann The German tenor performs Schubert’s “Die schöne Müllerin” accompanied by pianist Helmut Deutsch. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $175 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Emanuel Ax The acclaimed pianist performs works by Mozart, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Tue., 8 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.

Glendale Noon Concerts The Blackbird Trio featuring pianist Alan Steinberger performs Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

One Hand, One Heart: 100 Years of Bernstein Guest vocalists join the Cal State Fullerton University Chorus and a four-piece band for selections from “West Side Story,” “On the Town,” “Candide,” etc. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $89 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Beach Cities Symphony Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 and Sibelius’ “The Swan of Tuonela,” plus Dvorak’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist John Walz. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 379-9725.

Correspondances (after Charles Baudelaire) Soprano Juliana Snapper performs Oscar Santillán’s architecture-inspired work. LACMA, L.A. Times Central Court, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 5 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Mälkki, Strauss & Dance Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Strauss’ “An Alpine Symphony,” Bach’s Ricercar, and the U.S. premiere of Bernd Alois Zimmermann’s concerto for cello and orchestra, “en forme de pas de trois” featuring cellist Robert deMaine and dancers from Tero Saarinen Company. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Chatham Baroque and soprano Pascale Beaudin perform lute songs, theater music, etc., from 17th-century England. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.

Indivisible Jacaranda presents pianist Inna Faliks, et al., in a program that includes Frederic Rzewski’s “The People United Will Never Be Defeated” and the L.A. premiere of Julius Eastman’s “Gay Guerilla.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org

The Interludes Harpist Cristina Montes-Mateo performs. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Last Thoughts: Schubert’s Final Works Pianist Ory Shihor explores the Austrian composer’s music in this program featuring text by Hershey Felder. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. (310) 746-4000.

Pasadena Master Chorale World premiere of Jeffrey Bernstein’s “Our Father My Father,” plus works by Faure and Brahms. Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 208-0099.

Pasadena Symphony Principal guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the orchestra in a selection of Baroque-era works by Bach, Handel, et al.; with violinist Blake Pouliot and soprano Sherezade Panthaki. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.

The Spirit Chorale of Los Angeles Ensemble specializes in Negro spirituals and music by African American composers. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org

Symphonies for Youth The LA Phil explores the music of Dvorak. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.

Katelyn Emerson in Recital The organist plays pieces by Bach, Rheinberger, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Tessa Lark The violinist plays pieces by Poulenc, Fauré, Franck and Ravel. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522.