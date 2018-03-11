The week ahead in L.A. dance, March 11-18: Cloud Gate Dance Theatre, flamenco and more

Breathless Luminario Ballet performs the climate change-themed work "Trials," set to music by Philip Glass, plus other works. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$50. www.luminarioballet.org
The Farhang Nowruz Festival Celebration of Iranian New Year includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Company, Firuze Dance Company, et al. Dickson Court, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Ct., Westwood. Sun., noon to 5 p.m. Free. www.farhang.org
Romeo & Juliet The Joffrey Ballet updates Prokofiev's take on Shakespeare's tragedy. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.
Swan Lake Los Angeles Ballet performs the Tchaikovsky classic. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.
Andalusian Voices – Tempo de Luz Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival presents flamenco singer Carmen Linares, dancer Ana Morales, et al. Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $25-$75. (800) 595-4849.
Del Fuego y La Memoria Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival presents flamenco dancers Rosario Montoya "La Farruca" and Natalia Delmar "La Serrata." El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $39, $49. (800) 595-4849.
Formosa Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan presents the West Coast premiere of this new full-length work. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m; next Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.