The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 1-8: Haydn's 'The Creation,' Mahler's 'Song of the Earth' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Smirnov Piano Duo performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Chamber ensembles from the Colburn School perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
The Music Guild Piano Trio Tuscany plays pieces by Haydn, Arensky and Schubert. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m. And, Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
ec(Static)! Pianist Vicki Ray performs works for piano and electronics by Daniel Corral, Sarah Belle Reid, et al. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$35. www.pianospheres.org
Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Brendan White plays pieces by Debussy and Sorabji. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
In Focus Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra perform clarinet quintets by Mozart and Brahms. Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Also, Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Mahler's Song of the Earth Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil joins forces with Chilean theater company Teatrocinema and guest vocalists for a Yuval Sharon-directed staging of Mahler's musical setting of seven ancient Chinese poems. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $65-$204. (323) 850-2000.
Cirque de la Symphonie Acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, etc., perform backed by Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35-$205. (714) 755-5799.
First Fridays at First! Pianist David Kaplan performs. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
The Creation The Orange County Women's Chorus and Irvine's Men in Blaque team for Haydn's oratorio. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$35. (949) 451-8590.
French Splendor Musica Angelica, with guest conductor and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour and soprano Céline Ricci, performs pieces by Rameau, Leclair, Clérambault and Couperin. The Beverly O'Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. Also, Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59; family passes available. (562) 276-0865.
Gabriela Martinez The Venezuelan pianist plays works by Beethoven, Granados, Ginastera, Dan Visconti and Adam Schoenberg. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Carol Neblett: A Celebration of Life The soprano, who died in 2017, is remembered in a program that includes performances by former colleagues and students. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (844) 626-8726.
Human/Instrument MUSE/IQUE presents vocal group Arora, body percussion ensemble Molodi, et al. Huntington Hospital, South Lawn, 100 W. California Blvd., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $50. www.muse-ique.com.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers works for strings and piano by Rimsky-Korsakov, Borodin, Glazunov, Liadov, Nápravník and Shostakovich. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The All-American Boys Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sang-Eun Lee The cellist, accompanied by pianist Carlos Avila, plays pieces by Chopin and Franck. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (310) 506-4522.
Schiff in Recital Pianist András Schiff plays works by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart and Schumann. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.
Second Sundays at Two Israeli-born Berlin-based pianist Einav Yarden plays pieces by Beethoven, Bartók, Schumann and Haydn. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Pianist Daniel Schlosberg and baritone Ryan de Ryke perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
West Los Angeles Symphony Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter"; Holst's "St. Paul's Suit"; and Rodrigo's "Concierto Andaluz" featuring guitarist Scott Tennant, et al. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 873-7777.