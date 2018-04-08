The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 8-15: 'Giselle,' 'Dance Concerts on the Pier' and more

Life After Death for the Living Lineage Dance explores love and loss. Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends April 15. $15-$25. (626) 844-7008.
Shen Yun 2018 Touring show celebrates Chinese arts and culture. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. Also, Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 and 7:30 p.m. And, Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $80-$200. (800) 880-0188.
Dada Masilo's Giselle South African choreographer Masilo and company reimagine the classic supernatural tale of love, heartbreak and revenge; for ages 14 and up. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$125. (310) 746-4000.
Korean Contemporary Dance Performance A celebration of Korean culture with Park Na Hoon Company. Korean Cultural Center, Ari Hall, 3rd Fl., 5505 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 936-3015.
To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier Presented in conjunction with the 17th-annual Dance Camera West Film Festival (April 12-15), this three-night series features performances by Pilobolus, Jacob Jonas The Company, et al.; details at www.dancecamerawest.org. Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Fri.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 620-3495.
Tet4ering L.A.-based companies Acts of Matter and Dance Aegis perform. Live Arts Los Angeles, 4210 Panamint St., L.A. Fri., 8:30 p.m.; Sat., 6:30 and 9 p.m. $15-$25. (800) 838-3006.
Tap Fest With professional tap stars Joseph Wiggan, Assata Madison, et al. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $10. (213) 621-1050.
Feria de Abril 3rd-annual festival features flamenco artists from local dance studios. St Isidore Historical Plaza, 10961 Reagan St, Los Alamitos. Next Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $15. www.feriadesevillalosalamitos.com