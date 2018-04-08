The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 8-15: 'Giselle,' 'Dance Concerts on the Pier' and more

To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier Presented in conjunction with the 17th-annual Dance Camera West Film Festival (April 12-15), this three-night series features performances by Pilobolus, Jacob Jonas The Company, et al.; details at www.dancecamerawest.org. Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Fri.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (323) 620-3495.