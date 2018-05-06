The week ahead in L.A. classical music, May 6-13: 'Rigoletto,' 'The Love Potion,' and more

Chancel Choir Spring Concert The ensemble is joined by the Los Angeles Concert Orchestra and members of the Long Beach Chorale for Kirke Mechem's "Songs of the Slave" and Duruflé's Requiem. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. (310) 393-8258.
Free/Skate Figure skaters perform accompanied by Rachael Worby's Muse/Ique orchestra. Pasadena Ice Skating Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $50. www.muse-ique.com.
Kun Opera in the Chinese Garden Traditional kunqu opera presented by the L.A.-based Chinese Kwun Opera Society. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sun., 3 p.m. $15. (626) 405-2100.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents "Bohemian Romances," a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Dvořák and Dora Pejacevic. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Sounds of Grace Handbell Choir performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Pianist Neal Stulberg and saxophonist Douglas Masek perform works by Solomon, Piazzolla, et al. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Chamber Music Palisades Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum's "An Exposition of Sleep Come Upon Me (9 Bedtime Epigrams)," plus pieces by Haydn, Arensky and Schumann. St. Matthew's Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $30; students, free. (310) 463-4388.
Da Camera Society Harpsichordist Jean Rondeau plays pieces by Bach and Rameau. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary's University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $55, $75. (213) 477-2929.
In Focus Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and pianist Robert Thies perform works by Mozart, Brahms and Clara and Robert Schumann. Huntington Library, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Also, Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Camerata Pacifica Season closer features Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," plus works by Mahler, Satie, Ravel and Emma-Ruth Richards. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Also, Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. And, Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Turkey à la carte Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra violinist Jacqueline Brand leads a varied program in this LACO fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hancock Park. Fri., 7 p.m. $375. (213) 622-7001.
Dvořák's 7th Guest conductor Semyon Bychkov leads the LA Phil in Dvořák's Symphony No. 7; program also includes Bruch's Concerto in A-Flat Minor for Two Pianos and Orchestra and Ravel's "Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)" with duo pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Fiesta Finale Long Beach Symphony Pops shares the stage with Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band. Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $42-$165. (542) 436-3203.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 1, Hildegard von Bingen's "O Virtus Sapientiae," plus new works by Donald Crockett and Christopher Cerrone. Los Angeles Theater Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Los Angeles Children's Chorus Annual spring concert includes works by Bernstein, Salonen, Grieg and Faure. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., next Sun., 7 p.m. $30 and up; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231.
New West Symphony Dvorák's Symphony No. 6, Wagner's Overture to "Tannhäuser," and Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Haochen Zhang. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400.
Itzhak Perlman in Recital The violinist, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva, plays pieces by Schubert, Beethoven and Dvorak, plus works to be announced. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 p.m.; also next Mon., 8 p.m. $53-$132. (323) 850-2000.
Rigoletto Artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin conducts LA Opera's staging of Verdi's classic tragedy about a court jester, his beautiful daughter, and a womanizing duke. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 3. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Bach Collegium San Diego The ensemble explores Purcell's odes and theater music in this Da Camera Society presentation. The Art of Living Foundation (formerly the Second Church of Christ, Scientist), 948 W. Adams Blvd, L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $50. (213) 477-2929.
Los Angeles Master Chorale The choir joins forces with experimental classical ensemble wild Up for the world premiere of Ellen Reid's "dreams of the new world" as well as a rare choral performance of minimalist composer Terry Riley's 1964 classic "In C." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
The Love Potion (Le Vin Herbé) Long Beach Opera presents the West Coast premiere of Frank Martin's 1940s-era chamber opera based on the medieval love story of Tristan and Isolde; sung in English with projected English supertitles. Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends May 19. $49-$150; student rush, $15. (562) 470-7464.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts New Orange County Children's Choir performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Matthew Aucoin and LA Opera's Young Artists explore the works of Verdi. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.